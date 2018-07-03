EducationLocal NewsNewsWatch
New River Community and Technical College Names New Interim President
By Daniella HankeyJul 03, 2018, 08:18 am
BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- The New River Community and Technical College Board of Governors has selected Dr. Kathy Butler to serve as interim president of New River Community and Technical College until the search is completed to fill the position vacated by the resignation of Dr. L. Marshall Washington.
Butler has over 35 years of experience in West Virginia education, including 26 years in higher education (both public and private) and 10 years in public K-12 education. She has served as WV Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, working with both the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System and later served as Special Assistant to the HEPC Chancellor.
At the college level, Butler has held nearly every academic position at Glenville State College: faculty, Dean, Academic Vice President and Provost. Additionally, she also served as a Special Assistant/Counselor to the President at Ohio Valley University.
She holds an Ed.D. in Education, Curriculum and Instruction from West Virginia University.
