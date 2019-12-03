New Restaurant Opens in Downtown Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A new cafe opened up officially on Monday in Oak Hill.

Miss Ann’s Cafe is at the corner of Jones Avenue and Main St. in the same building at 107.7 The River. With a ’50s diner atmosphere, it serves lunch with menu items like burgers and hotdogs while also offering healthy options as well.

“With the salads and the homemade soups and all that, there’s nothing bad in it, so we’re just trying to get people more healthy and come out as a family and enjoy their self,” owner Joyce Brenemen said.

Miss Ann’s Cafe will be open Monday through Friday for lunch 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.