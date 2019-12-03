Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New Restaurant Opens in Downtown Oak Hill
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New Restaurant Opens in Downtown Oak Hill

Anna SaundersBy Dec 03, 2019, 18:09 pm

62
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A new cafe opened up officially on Monday in Oak Hill.

Miss Ann’s Cafe is at the corner of Jones Avenue and Main St. in the same building at 107.7 The River. With a ’50s diner atmosphere, it serves lunch with menu items like burgers and hotdogs while also offering healthy options as well.

“With the salads and the homemade soups and all that, there’s nothing bad in it, so we’re just trying to get people more healthy and come out as a family and enjoy their self,” owner Joyce Brenemen said. 

Miss Ann’s Cafe will be open Monday through Friday for lunch 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Previous PostFinal approval for new Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School happening December 17
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X