New regional school plans for students in Fayette County is approved
New regional school plans for students in Fayette County is approved

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 15, 2019, 13:23 pm

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – The State Board of Education has approved plans to build a new regional school for students in Meadow Bridge and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, Fayette County Superintendent Terry George addressed members of the State Board of Education on how it would serve students from Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, and Greenbrier Counties.  The plan would combine Meadow Bridge Elementary and High School, to create one pre-k through 12th-grade school.  George told members that the two current buildings have significant structural damage and not worth replacing.

The next phase will be for the State Building Authority to approve funding for the new school, that decision will be announced in December.

The current plan for student enrollment would be in 2021.

