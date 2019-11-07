New Red Devils Embracing First Year With New Team

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With the Fayette County school consolidation that occurred at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Oak Hill football saw many players this year who had suited up for Fayetteville in the past.
Hear from three juniors – Eli Selvey, Jacob Delung, and Eli Sedlock – who all say it has been a positive experience getting to know their new teammates.
Last year, all three played a role in the Pirates’ regular season success, as they narrowly missed out on a Class A playoff berth, but they’ve been able to offer their knowledge to a team that reached the Class AA playoffs last year. They agree that having the chance to play another year at Oak Hill will benefit them personally and the Red Devils as a whole.
Oak Hill closes the regular season Friday at home against Westside.