Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New RCBI Machinist Technology/CNC Scholarship for southern WV students announced
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New RCBI Machinist Technology/CNC Scholarship for southern WV students announced

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2019, 12:22 pm

1
0

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Ethel N. Bowen Foundation, which provides scholarships to further the education of students in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, is funding a new scholarship for students attending the Robert C. Byrd Institute Machinist Technology/CNC training program in Welch.

Two students from McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming or Summers counties will be awarded full scholarships to earn their associate degree through the nationally recognized machinist training program offered by RCBI and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. To be eligible, students must submit applications by December 2, 2019.

“Like RCBI, the Bowen Foundation is committee to the education of young people in southern West Virginia,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “These scholarships enable two state students to pursue careers in an in-demand field and provide the opportunity for them to live, work and prosper in their own communities.”

Applications can be found at www.rcbi.org/go/bowenscholarship.

For more information about the scholarship or the Machinist Technology/CNC program, contact Tracy Straub at 304.781.1678 or tstraub@rcbi.org.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X