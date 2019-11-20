New RCBI Machinist Technology/CNC Scholarship for southern WV students announced

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Ethel N. Bowen Foundation, which provides scholarships to further the education of students in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, is funding a new scholarship for students attending the Robert C. Byrd Institute Machinist Technology/CNC training program in Welch.

Two students from McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming or Summers counties will be awarded full scholarships to earn their associate degree through the nationally recognized machinist training program offered by RCBI and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. To be eligible, students must submit applications by December 2, 2019.

“Like RCBI, the Bowen Foundation is committee to the education of young people in southern West Virginia,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “These scholarships enable two state students to pursue careers in an in-demand field and provide the opportunity for them to live, work and prosper in their own communities.”

Applications can be found at www.rcbi.org/go/bowenscholarship.

For more information about the scholarship or the Machinist Technology/CNC program, contact Tracy Straub at 304.781.1678 or tstraub@rcbi.org.