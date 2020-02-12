New Princeton donut shop receives overwhelming response on opening day

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A new donut shop opened in Princeton on Mercer Street on Tuesday, and it was a huge hit.

Totally Glazed opened at 7:30 a.m. and sold 300 donuts in 45 minutes. It was so overwhelming they had to regroup, close down to bake more and then open back up at 10 a.m.

Then, the shop closed down for the day at around 10:30 because of the high demand. Employees, like manager and pastry chef Steven Tomasik, found this very encouraging and plan to be back at it again tomorrow with more donuts.

“I’m pretty confident, just means I gotta wake up earlier,” he laughed. “We’re gonna try to keep up with everybody tomorrow and hopefully we succeed. If not, it’s still a good day. We’ll have a lot more donuts tomorrow. We weren’t expecting to go quite as fast as they did.”

Tomasik said the most popular item of the day was their maple bacon donut.