EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
New Primary, Middle School to Open in Oak Hill
By Kassie SimmonsAug 05, 2019, 18:11 pm
46
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Oak Hill Middle School and the New River Primary Elementary School are nearly finished.
“This is an awesome feeling, right now,” said director of operations Tim Payton. “In a couple of days from now, it’s going to look even more complete. We’re doing a lot of finishing work on the outside– some asphalt, concrete work.”
The schools are unboxing furniture, putting the finishing touches on decor, and wrapping up landscaping.
In just two weeks, nearly 700 students will walk the building’s halls and learn in its classrooms for the first time.
Watch the video for the full report.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.