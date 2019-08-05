New Primary, Middle School to Open in Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Oak Hill Middle School and the New River Primary Elementary School are nearly finished.

“This is an awesome feeling, right now,” said director of operations Tim Payton. “In a couple of days from now, it’s going to look even more complete. We’re doing a lot of finishing work on the outside– some asphalt, concrete work.”

The schools are unboxing furniture, putting the finishing touches on decor, and wrapping up landscaping.

In just two weeks, nearly 700 students will walk the building’s halls and learn in its classrooms for the first time.

