New Plaza and Multipurpose Building Among Plans to Fill the Beckley Hole

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The city of Beckley has plans to fill the infamous “Beckley Hole” downtown.

The vacant lot at the corner of Neville and Heber Street has been like that since 2012 after a building caught fire and had to be demolished.

The city plans to fill the hole and build a plaza and eventually put in a multipurpose building. Although the Beckley Hole has existed for seven years and even has its own Facebook page, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold says there has been work done to it and around it that wouldn’t be noticeable. This includes bedrock and drainage work.

“We’ve done a lot of work in preparation and hopefully once we start moving acceptable fill into the hole and get this other water and sewer and electrical infrastructure in place, it will go pretty quickly from there,” Rappold said. And we will finally see some meaningful activity there.”

The mayor also said that once the hole is filled and a new plaza is built, the city with have an “iconic sculpture” by local sculptor Jamie Lester put in place.