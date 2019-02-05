Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Pharmacy Opens In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 05, 2019, 16:27 pm

LESTER, WV (WOAY) –  Lester Square Pharmacy in Raleigh County is making both services and prescriptions available to more people in the area.

The pharmacy accepts most types of insurance and is open to everyone. Margaret Njoku Pharmacy owner says “We feel like most people want to know their Pharmacist.  They don’t want to feel like a number; we like to get to know our patients, what their needs are, and make them feel like they are not just a number we will take.  Many of them in what they need and we go above and beyond to do that.”

Jeff Parker Pharmacy technician says, “in this area,  I think the supplies that we are going to carry besides prescriptions will help benefit this corner town.”

The pharmacy will be hosting a free educational diabetes training in the next couple of weeks.

