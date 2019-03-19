Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Pet Ordinance To Take Affect In Fayette County This Week

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 19, 2019, 09:04 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A new ordinance that was passed earlier this year will take effect later this week in Fayette County concerning pets.

Last month, the Fayette County Commission passed an ordinance to prohibit animals from being tethered under certain circumstances.  The ordinance would not allow animals to be tied, chained, fastened or tethered to a stationary object.

Activists say, it’s disturbing to see animals chained.

“Nobody wants to see a dog living on a chain in a lawn ornament. T hat is not properly care for but the Humane Society is here to help folks”, says Kathy Gerrncer, Board President.

“This is going to affect a lot of our customers.  We are happy to understand it and learn it along with them.  We can explain it to them and we can provide them with everything that they need”, says Mary Legg, Tractor Supply Manager.

The law will exempt hurting dogs. The new ordinance will go into law on Wednesday.

