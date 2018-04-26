New Partnership Brings Non-Stop Flights To Lewisburg

LEWISBURG., WV (WOAY)- For those who enjoy traveling you can now get a non-stop flight from Lewisburg, to major areas like Washington D.C.

In a new partnership between United Airlines and Skywest Airlines from Thursday-Sunday until October there will be several non-stop flights leaving Greenbrier Valley Airport and heading to either D.C. or Chicago.

The airport invited the community out for a chance to meet the staff of both airlines and to also see first hand some of the newest additions to the airport like Landings restaurant.

Skywest Representative, Daniel Belmont is positive this partnership will be great for the community.

“Reliable air service is critical for any community we’re hoping that they take advantage of this service we know that there’s some repairing that needs to be done as far as people feeling that their service here was unreliable but we’re here to provide a great product,” Belmont adds.

To continue the celebrations the terminal will be having Chicago style hotdogs and pizza along with live music and raffles. For more information on flight schedules click here.

Comments