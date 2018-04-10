FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
New Owners For Black Knight Country Club
By Daniella HankeyApr 10, 2018, 19:27 pm
7
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The purchase of Black Knight Country Club by the City of Beckley has been approved.
A public hearing of the Black Knight Club was held by the City to allow citizens to voice their opinions on the City of Beckley buying the club.
The city is now awaiting an appraisal that they are expecting to receive on April 19th. The city has financed $2.4 million towards the club.
Rob Rappold, City of Beckley Mayor shared the exciting changes in store for the club.
“The first thing is everybody in Beckley is now a member of a country club, and it’s open to the public. People have never had the opportunity to enjoy the facility and will be able to do so. We are going to sub-contract the food and beverage service and we’re excited about the great swimming pool, tennis courts. We are in the process of just now doing preliminary work to get the golf course in shape…it’s been somewhat neglected for a year,” said Rappold.
If the appraisal does not come in by April 19th, the City of Beckley will have to wait and find another plan
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-