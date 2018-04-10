New Owners For Black Knight Country Club

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The purchase of Black Knight Country Club by the City of Beckley has been approved.

A public hearing of the Black Knight Club was held by the City to allow citizens to voice their opinions on the City of Beckley buying the club.

The city is now awaiting an appraisal that they are expecting to receive on April 19th. The city has financed $2.4 million towards the club.

Rob Rappold, City of Beckley Mayor shared the exciting changes in store for the club.

“The first thing is everybody in Beckley is now a member of a country club, and it’s open to the public. People have never had the opportunity to enjoy the facility and will be able to do so. We are going to sub-contract the food and beverage service and we’re excited about the great swimming pool, tennis courts. We are in the process of just now doing preliminary work to get the golf course in shape…it’s been somewhat neglected for a year,” said Rappold.

If the appraisal does not come in by April 19th, the City of Beckley will have to wait and find another plan

