New Online Tool To Show How State Taxpayers Money Are Spent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Auditor John B. McCuskey is launching a new online tool which will generate itemized summaries for West Virginia taxpayers. This application, found on the State Auditor’s

Office website, www.wvsao.gov, will show citizens estimates of how State government has spent their 2018 tax dollars.

“For the first time in West Virginia’s history, taxpayers can receive an itemized summary that illustrates how their State income taxes contributed to programs within State government,” McCuskey said. “Our office is committed to making State government transparent and accountable, and this is another way for our citizens to be engaged and informed regarding how the various governmental entities spend their hard-earned tax dollars.”

The State Auditor’s Office Director of Budget Analysis, Mike McKown and Anthony Woods, assistant director, prepared this application and have provided easy to follow instructions, as well as answers to commonly asked questions about taxes and State government funding. Taxpayers who filed a State income tax return in 2018 will receive the most accurate results, but citizens who did not file a 2018 return can still use the tool to generate estimated summaries.

“Now that tax season is nearly behind us, please visit www.wvsao.gov and access this very informative application. It’s your money and you have every right to know how it’s being spent,” McCuskey said.