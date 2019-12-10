New Nurse Practitioner program at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College has a new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. The advanced preparation of the Family Nurse Practitioner in mental health will expand the skills the FNP possess and increase his/her expertise in providing comprehensive care to patients.

The curriculum will prepare the practitioner to deliver evidence-based care and to participate in the development of mental health policies.

Jessica Sharp dean of School of Nursing says this is a fantastic time to get into this field.”Virginia had 70 empty jobs and they advertised every single day, there is a lot of opportunities”

The school is currently accepting applications for January 17 2020.