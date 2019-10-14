New Mural Coming to Downtown Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Destination: Downtown Oak Hill and Generation New River Gorge have partnered up to bring a new mural to downtown Oak Hill.

Work continued on Monday as volunteers gathered to continue painting the Fayette Tribune building in Oak Hill. The finished mural will feature beautiful mountain ranges and a rolled up a newspaper as seen below. According to Olivia Morris, Generation West Virginia’s Region One manager, both organizations welcome anyone with or without experience to come join them in the project.

“Anybody can join so if somebody wants to come out with their mom or their grandparents or their kids, then they can come out and help as well,” Morris said “Our main dates that were going to be doing the mural are the 25th and the 26th of October but anybody can reach out to us and we’ll be able to kind of maybe change some of the dates around to get some small things done before our main mural painting dates.”

For more information you can head over to the Generation New River Gorge Facebook page.