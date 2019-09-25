New Metered And Monthly Parking Along Prince Street

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- There will now be extra parking on Prince Street in Beckley.

In front of the old Beckley Police Department, there were designated, unpaid on-street parking spots for the detective bureau. Now that the department has moved, there are 12 parking spots. Six of those spots will be designated for paid monthly parking and the other six will be metered parking.

“Our goal is to try to treat everybody fairly. It’s not fair if one segment of employees for the City of Beckley parks free while we’re charging all the other people,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

Metered parking will remain the same- 25 cents for one half hour while monthly parking will vary between $15-$40 per month.