New Medical Program Will Be Coming To West Virginia University
By Daniella HankeyJul 06, 2018, 11:17 am
MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- New changes are coming for West Virginia University as they are implementing a program that will help students understand the importance of the health industry.
The WVU School Of Medicine will launch the new Physician Assistant Education Program in 2020 that will lead to a Masters degree in Health Sciences.
A maximum of twenty-five students will be in each class and will engage in four semesters of classroom instruction and an entire year of clinical training.
For more information you can visit WVU School of Medicine website.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
