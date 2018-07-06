New Medical Program Will Be Coming To West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- New changes are coming for West Virginia University as they are implementing a program that will help students understand the importance of the health industry.

The WVU School Of Medicine will launch the new Physician Assistant Education Program in 2020 that will lead to a Masters degree in Health Sciences.

A maximum of twenty-five students will be in each class and will engage in four semesters of classroom instruction and an entire year of clinical training.

For more information you can visit WVU School of Medicine website.