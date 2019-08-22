Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News New Mayor Enthusiastic About Welch’s Future
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New Mayor Enthusiastic About Welch’s Future

Anna SaundersBy Aug 22, 2019, 09:25 am

3
0

WELCH, W.Va (WOAY) – After Welch’s former mayor, Reba Honaker, passed away earlier this summer, that left a vacant hole in the city’s top position.

On Monday, the Town Council voted to make Harold McBride the new mayor to finish Honaker’s term. McBride came in second to Honaker in the last election and he has served on the McDowell County Commission for 6 years and as president for 2.

As mayor, he wants county and city officials to work together to come up with solutions for Welch and the county as a whole. 

“We have the most beautiful area in the whole world. It doesn’t get any better than what we have and a lot of people in McDowell County take that for granted,” McBride said. “I’m very enthusiastic about McDowell County and Welch as a whole. We’re a frontier. We can do anything that we want to. We just have to roll our sleeves up and we have to do it.” 

McBride also said his priority right now is to clean up the town to make it look better. This includes getting rid of dilapidated structures. His first day in office will be September 3rd. 

Previous PostOne Person Taken Into Custody After Stabbing In Nicholas County
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X