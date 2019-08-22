New Mayor Enthusiastic About Welch’s Future

WELCH, W.Va (WOAY) – After Welch’s former mayor, Reba Honaker, passed away earlier this summer, that left a vacant hole in the city’s top position.

On Monday, the Town Council voted to make Harold McBride the new mayor to finish Honaker’s term. McBride came in second to Honaker in the last election and he has served on the McDowell County Commission for 6 years and as president for 2.

As mayor, he wants county and city officials to work together to come up with solutions for Welch and the county as a whole.

“We have the most beautiful area in the whole world. It doesn’t get any better than what we have and a lot of people in McDowell County take that for granted,” McBride said. “I’m very enthusiastic about McDowell County and Welch as a whole. We’re a frontier. We can do anything that we want to. We just have to roll our sleeves up and we have to do it.”

McBride also said his priority right now is to clean up the town to make it look better. This includes getting rid of dilapidated structures. His first day in office will be September 3rd.