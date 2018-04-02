Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Law Frees $1 Million for Flood Recovery Funding

Rachel AyersBy Apr 02, 2018, 15:13 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS–  Nearly two years after floods in West Virginia killed around two dozen people, a new state law will free $1 million from a fund created in the 1980s to assist with flood recovery.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the new law allows the city of White Sulphur Springs to spend both the $1 million principal and interest from a fund created during a real estate trade with CSX Corp., the former owner of the Greenbrier resort.

Mayor Bruce Bowling says state code only allowed the city to use interest from the account and not the principal.

Sen. Stephen Baldwin says the city has had trouble receiving Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements. The funds will be used to repair roads, bridges, sewers and other projects.

