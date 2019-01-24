New Interim President Announced At Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Robin Capehart has been named Bluefield State College Interim President by College’s Board of Governors.

Robin Capehart, whose career includes extensive service in state government and West Virginia higher education, has been selected by the Bluefield State College Board of Governors as the College’s interim president. The Board announced its decision during a January 24 meeting on the Bluefield State College campus.

“I would like to thank the Board of Governors for their trust in our ability to assume stewardship of this institution at a time when Bluefield State, like most colleges nationwide, is facing serious challenges to its ability to continue to deliver a high quality education to the students of this community, this region, and this State,” Capehart noted.

“Fortunately, Bluefield State is blessed by its rich heritage as well as its outstanding faculty, a dedicated staff, loyal and supportive alumni and benefactors, and an enthusiastic partner in the City of Bluefield and Mercer County—all upon which we can build a bright and prosperous future together,” he continued.

The Board action followed the December 2018 resignation of Dr. Marsha Krotseng, BSC’s 13th President. The College’s Provost, Dr. Ted Lewis, has served as the institution’s acting president for the past several weeks.

In 1997, West Virginia Governor Cecil Underwood appointed Capehart as Secretary of Tax and Revenue, during which time he also chaired the Commission on Fair Taxation, which conducted the most comprehensive review of tax structure in the state’s history. Capehart was presented a Distinguished West Virginia Award in 2000.

His career in education began later that year, when he began teaching at Marshall University. In July, 2007, Capehart became the 33rd President of West Liberty State College, now West Liberty University. During his tenure WLU experienced tremendous growth in enrollment, fundraising programs and prestige. West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Dr. Brian Noland selected Capehart to chair the Council of Presidents, a position from which he worked closely with the Chancellor and HEPC to advance higher education issues at the state level.

After leaving West Liberty, Capehart formed Georgetown Solutions, LLC, a higher education consulting firm. In 2018, he began working with the blue ribbon tax reform panel, which is reviewing the system of governance of West Virginia’s public institutions.