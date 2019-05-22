Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New HIV Screenings In Kanawha For At-Risk Population

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 22, 2019, 11:43 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four Kanawha County agencies are banding together to provide HIV screenings and education for at-risk populations.

Covenant House Director Ellen Allen told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that it’s an effort to prevent an HIV cluster like the one found in Cabell County in March.

A press release says people can start getting tested for HIV on May 29 at Covenant House. The screenings will be available every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The initiative is being offered through a partnership between the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, West Virginia Health Right, Covenant House and Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program.

All of the organizations currently provide HIV screenings in some form, but Allen says there’s a need for more testing opportunities on the street.

Anyone who tests positive will be connected with professional care.

