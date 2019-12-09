Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New historical society forming for Western Greenbrier region
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New historical society forming for Western Greenbrier region

Anna SaundersBy Dec 09, 2019, 16:50 pm

60
0

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – This week, a new historical society will be meeting for the first time.

The Western Greenbrier Historical Society is forming to tell the rich history of the cities and towns in that region, like Rainelle and Rupert. The goal is to bring the 10-12 people who are interested together, hopefully get a charter and then begin trying to save buildings and mark the historical sites. All of this to keep history alive and hopefully bring in more tourism.

“The history of this community and this area not just Rainelle but the entire area, there’s so much history and so many wonderful things that are a part of this region,” John Wyatt, one member, said.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at either the Rainelle Library or Town Hall and is open to all interested.

Previous PostNine cars vandalized in Rainelle
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X