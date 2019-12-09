New historical society forming for Western Greenbrier region

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – This week, a new historical society will be meeting for the first time.

The Western Greenbrier Historical Society is forming to tell the rich history of the cities and towns in that region, like Rainelle and Rupert. The goal is to bring the 10-12 people who are interested together, hopefully get a charter and then begin trying to save buildings and mark the historical sites. All of this to keep history alive and hopefully bring in more tourism.

“The history of this community and this area not just Rainelle but the entire area, there’s so much history and so many wonderful things that are a part of this region,” John Wyatt, one member, said.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at either the Rainelle Library or Town Hall and is open to all interested.