New Historic Marker Dedicated To Shady Spring

SHADY SPRING, W. Va. (WOAY)- A new historic marker has been dedicated to Shady Spring this morning.

Merle Cole, the Marker Program Officer for the Raleigh County Historical Society, has been wanting to place a historic marker in Shady Spring since 2016. With the joint efforts of Shady Spring High School’s student team and the Raleigh County Historical Society, they installed the marker, among others, this spring.

“I get personal satisfaction from it because of all the work I put into it over the years and to see we have this many that are in place and ones that are coming along and branching out to include the national coal heritage area,” said Cole.

Shady Spring’s new marker pays tribute to the area’s development of Southern West Virginia.