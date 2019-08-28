New Health Center Opens At Concord University

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- There is a new addition to Wooddell Hall at Concord University.

Wooddell Hall held their ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning to open up the brand new health center located on the first floor. The Hall was used as a men’s residence hall, but has been repurposed as a health center for students. The health center includes triage space, diagnostics space, and two exam rooms.

“We’re addressing the holistic health needs of our students. The second thing is, we are providing acute medical care for our students and it also addresses the academic purpose and mission of the institution in that we now have clinical opportunities for our students here on campus,” said Dr. David Campbell, the director of medical services.

All the services that can be provided will be free to students, but lab work or other referrals outside the center will include a fee. The center is open Monday through Thursday 8:30 am to 2:30 pm and Fridays from 8:30 am until noon.