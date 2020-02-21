New flooring company opens in Sophia

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – A new flooring and carpeting business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the town of Sophia today.

Mills Floor Covering and Epoxy store opened their first family-owned and operated store today along with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. plans of opening future stores are in the works that will be announced in the future.

“We’re extremely blessed we don’t ever wanna forget where we come from its nothing we’ve done on our own. it’s about treating people right, standing behind what you say you’re gonna do and your product that’s what it’s all about,” says Gary Mills, Business Owner.

“I think it’s it a big deal. My dad has been installing floors for 26 years now. Me and my brother just stepped right in and picked up where he left off. We’re taking another step instead of installing floors, we’re going to be providing materials.” says, Chris Mills, son of Owner.

Mills Floor Covering and Epoxy store is open 7 days a week.