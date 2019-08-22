New Fitness Trail Comes to Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WOAY)- If you’ve been to Collins Park in Oak Hill recently, you’ve probably noticed tires, ropes, and a wall along the disc golf course. This is all part of a new fitness trail.

The new obstacle course trail was designed by Matt Holliday and assisted by the City of Oak Hill. Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass says that with the possibility of the White Oak Rail Trail expansion and the opening of the obstacle course trail, there will be more opportunities to train yourself a little harder and to enjoy the outdoors.

“It has obstacles and activities to exercise and it is in and around our current disc golf course, which is at Collins Park and very near to the White Oak Rail Trail, so we’re looking forward to that,” Hannabass says.

The courses are open and free to the public beginning Friday, however, they are encouraging the public to attend the dedication ceremony taking place tomorrow at 7pm in Collins Park.