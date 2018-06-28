New Fire Chief Appointed At Beaver Fire Department

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- Beaver Fire Department received a new Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.

According to the Fire Departments Facebook page, the Fire Department held a special election earlier this week to fill the vacancy of Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.

Through the election, Phillip Utt was elected to serve the unexpired term as Fire Chief and Chris Hatcher will serve the unexpired term as assistant Fire Chief.

A huge congratulations goes out to Phillip and Chris!