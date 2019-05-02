Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Fayette County Industry to Produce Jobs, Boost Economy

Kassie SimmonsBy May 02, 2019, 16:53 pm

Mount Hope, W.Va. (WOAY) – Mount Hope is welcoming a new industry to town and owners expect to start working right away.

“We already bought some carbon and we are going to do the distribution and servicing immediately,” said president Lionel Perera. “For the next year, we are going to hire maybe 15 to 20 people… Once we start at the main factory on the other side of the building, we’re going to hire maybe another 60 to 70 people.”

On Wednesday, Carbon Activated Co. bought facilities previously owned by Georgia Pacific. The corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off their work. The company will create activated carbon from locally produced coal. Activated carbon is used in drinking water, air purification and even toothpaste.

Locals are already excited about the industry moving in. Officials look forward to what this means for the future of the region.

“It’s a thrill and we consider it to be what we call a win,” said Joe Brouse. “If we could tell a good story here, other companies and other businesses looking to relocate and invest will see [that] we can do this in southern West Virginia.” 

When the plant is completely up and running, Perera expects the company to buy up to 30 thousand tons of coal each year. They also plan to export about 10,000 tons of carbon each year, generating a significant amount of revenue.

“I asked Mr. Perera about the economic climate of the state of West Virginia and he said it was very conducive for economic development,” said Fast. “That tells me that we’re doing something right in the legislature.”

