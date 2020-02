COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Dollar General now has a new location in Coal City.

The newly-relocated store can be found at 2075 Coal City Road. Employees say the old building just was not a good fit anymore.

On Saturday, the new store officially opened. To celebrate, Dollar General gave away $10 gift cards to the first 50 adult shoppers and a Dollar General tote bag with free product samples to the first 200 shoppers.