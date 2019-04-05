NEW DETAILS: One Dead At Grandview

UPDATE: GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – New details have been released after one person was found dead at Grandview.

According to Julena Campbell, a male in his mid 30’s was found dead in his car at around 5:30pm by a family member. Right now, it’s been reported the victim died of a self inflicted gun shot wound.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time, but Campbell says, the man was reported missing yesterday.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Park Rangers.

———————

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an incident at Grandview National Park.

WOAY has learned that one person is dead involving an incident. Right now, it is unknown how the victim died.

Initial reports came in of gunshots but we are still awaiting confirmation.

WOAY has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update you on the latest information as it becomes available.

——————

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews have been called to the scene to a shooting around the area of Grandview National Park.

Multiple units have been called to the scene.

Details are very limited at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.