NEW DETAILS: Man Who Concealed Body Allegedly Left Him For Two Months In A Barn

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New details are emerging after a man was arrested for concealing a dead body.

According to officials, on May 29, 2019, a Fayette County Detective was seeking assistance from Raleigh County Deputies about a missing person. After interviewing witnesses it was determined that the victim was last seen at Maddy’s home on April 21, 2019. Witnesses say the victim was allegedly using drugs with a needle.

Maddy told authorities that him and the victim had attempted to use drugs.

On June 4, Detectives, along with K-9’s, searched Maddy’s home and surrounding areas.

Maddy advises that he wanted to talk to detectives. He told them that the victim allegedly overdosed at his home, he couldn’t remember the exact date, but stated it was about 2 months ago.

Maddy said he moved the victim to the large brown barn on his property. He said he found the victim on the kitchen floor face down, observed vomit, and that the victim felt cold. He went on to say he tried to perform chest compressions. Maddy said he panicked, drug the victim from his kitchen to his front porch, placed him in a buggy, and hauled him to the barn. He said he then laid the victim on his back onto the ground and covered him with tarps and blankets . Maddy advised he placed the victim in there so he would be safe from animals.

Maddy found the victim at around 2-3am while he was going to the bathroom.

Detectives found the victims body in the barn, where Maddy told him he was.

Maddy is in Southern Regional Jail on a 100,000 dollar bond.

The victims identity is being withheld. The medical examiner is still determining the cause of death.

