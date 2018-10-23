Search
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

NEW DETAILS: Convicted Sex Offender Wanted In Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2018, 14:15 pm

22
0

UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is still looking for a wanted man.

There are some new updates that he has been in the Bluefield, WV area.  He has worked at the State Fair and could be attempting to find carpentry work or work with a traveling carnival.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Thomas Dale Smith is asked to contact Sgt. Morris with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466.

————————————-

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is looking for an individual wanted for theft.

Thomas Dale Smith is wanted in regards to a theft incident that occurred at a residence in White Sulphur Springs between Tuesday, September 11th and Thursday, September 13th. 

Smith is a convicted sex offender from the State of Florida and was recently released from prison in the State of Ohio for drug charges.

There are additional suspects wanted for questioning in regards to this incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Thomas Dale Smith is asked to contact Sgt. Morris with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466.

