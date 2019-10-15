Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured New deputy sworn-in in Fayette County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

New deputy sworn-in in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 15, 2019, 09:11 am

57
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley is proud to announce the addition of Deputy Sheriff Jacob Massile.

He was sworn in by Chief Circuit Judge Paul Blake Jr. this morning.

Previous PostBeckley ARH Receives Stroke Certification
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X