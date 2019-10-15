New deputy sworn-in in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley is proud to announce the addition of Deputy Sheriff Jacob Massile.
He was sworn in by Chief Circuit Judge Paul Blake Jr. this morning.
By Tyler Barker Oct 15, 2019
