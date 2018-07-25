Local NewsNewsWatchSports NewsTop Stories
New course will be opening next month at The Greenbrier
By Daniella HankeyJul 25, 2018, 09:28 am
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- A new golf course called, The Ashford Short Course is set to open next month at The Greenbrier with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Ashford Short Course at The Greenbrier Sporting Club will be a walking-only 9-hole loop of par 3 holes ranging from 56 to 112 yards in length.
The holes will pay tribute to revered architects and courses around the world and provide a relaxed family environment that will be entertaining for golfers of all levels and abilities.
The Grand Opening Celebration will take place Wednesday, August 22 at 10 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting, remarks from officials from The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Sporting Club and a ceremonial first shot.
