New councilman sworn in at Oak Hill council meeting

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- A new councilman was sworn in at tonight’s council meeting in Oak Hill.

Benitez Jackson was sworn in by Judge Ewing of the Fayette County Circuit Court tonight. Jackson is a teacher and boy’s basketball coach at Oak Hill High School. He says he is eager to serve the community and offer the youth more in the community.

“I’m excited, but a little nervous. This morning when I got up, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I know people on council already, so they made me feel at ease. I’m excited and looking forward to serving the community,” says Jackson.

Tonight was Jackson’s debut appearance at the council meeting.