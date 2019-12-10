Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New councilman sworn in at Oak Hill council meeting
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New councilman sworn in at Oak Hill council meeting

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 09, 2019, 22:58 pm

43
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- A new councilman was sworn in at tonight’s council meeting in Oak Hill.

Benitez Jackson was sworn in by Judge Ewing of the Fayette County Circuit Court tonight. Jackson is a teacher and boy’s basketball coach at Oak Hill High School. He says he is eager to serve the community and offer the youth more in the community.

“I’m excited, but a little nervous. This morning when I got up, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I know people on council already, so they made me feel at ease. I’m excited and looking forward to serving the community,” says Jackson.

Tonight was Jackson’s debut appearance at the council meeting.

Previous PostOak Hill receives grant for upcoming sidewalk project
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X