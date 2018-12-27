New circuit judge to take office in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. – Thomas H. Ewing is scheduled to be sworn in as a judge in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit (Fayette County) at 10 a.m. on January 2, 2019. The ceremony will be brief and will be followed by a formal investiture ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on January 28.

The public is invited to both events, which will be held in the courtroom of Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Paul Blake, who will deliver the oath of office, in the Fayette County Courthouse. Judge Ewing is a native of Fayette County. He grew up in Hico and graduated from Midland Trail High School. He has bachelor’s degrees in education (2000) and history (2001) from Glenville State College and a 2004 law degree from West Virginia University, where he was Order of the Coif and Executive Research Editor and Associate Editor of the West Virginia Law Review. At Glenville State, he was a four-year member and captain of the men’s basketball team, won numerous student-athlete scholarships, and was named the 2001 top graduating student athlete. Judge Ewing was an attorney with the law firm Kay, Casto & Chaney from 2004 until his appointment to the bench and was the managing member of its Fayetteville office from 2015 to 2018. He previously had a federal judicial externship with U.S. District Court Chief Judge Irene Keeley (2003), was a research assistant at the College of Law (2002), and was a certified teacher in Fayette County (2001).

He is a member of the 2007 Leadership West Virginia class. He has been a volunteer and coach with the Midland Trail Little League; Ansted Braves Baseball; middle school baseball, Upper Deck League in Beckley; and the New River Patriots Youth Football Association. He has been an Organizer and President of the John A. Flournoy Youth Basketball League; President of the Board of Directors of the Midland Trail Community Center; Commissioner, Fayette County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission; Member of the Board of Directors, Fayette County Public Defender Corporation; and Member-at-Large of the Board of Directors, Fayette County Community Criminal Justice Board. He is active in the Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico.

Judge Ewing lives in Edmond with his wife, Mindy, and their four children.