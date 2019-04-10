New circuit court judge was sworn in

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling took the oath of office on Wednesday, with family and friend gathering in a standing room only, and crowd jammed into the Historic Raleigh County Courthouse’s.

Judge Poling began his career in Beckley with several law firms since the mid-1980s. Most recently he held the position of Municipal Court Judge for the city of Beckley. Judge Poling says without the support of his family and community leaders this new chapter of his life could not happen.

“You know it was a long process from the time we interviewed for this vacant seat until the governor made his decision. The longer that it went, the harder it was to stay positive, and people kept saying hang in there, it’s going to happen, you are the best guy for the job,” said Poling.

Judge Poling will take his new appointment seat later this week.