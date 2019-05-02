Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Brewery Officially Opens In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy May 02, 2019, 12:28 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Just between city limits of Oak Hill and Fayetteville on Route 16, The Free Folk Brewery has officially tapped open their doors.

The brewery is serving local brews and nacho style food in their business. The 1600 hundred square foot place can fit about 50 people inside and 50 people outdoors on the porch.

Owner Jeffrey Edwards says, there is something special about the craft beer and hand made designs throughout the building.

“A lot of everything we did here at brewery is hand made by us as our team who made the lighting, we made the bar, we pour the concrete, so it’s truly a craft brewery handcrafted built by us and making beer by us also here,” says Edwards.

For more information, you can visit their facebook page and check out the full menu.

