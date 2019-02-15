Home NewsWatch New Bill Would Require Cameras In Classrooms For Students With Special Needs
New Bill Would Require Cameras In Classrooms For Students With Special Needs
By Tyler BarkerFeb 15, 2019, 10:38 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would require cameras in classrooms for students with special needs.
Senate Bill 607, The purpose of this bill is to require county boards of education to provide a camera system in each classroom designated exclusively for students with exceptional needs. The system must allow authorized parents or guardians of students with exceptional needs to have remote access to the visual feed captured by cameras in the classroom.
The full bill can be seen below:
