Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch New Bill Would Require Cameras In Classrooms For Students With Special Needs
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

New Bill Would Require Cameras In Classrooms For Students With Special Needs

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 15, 2019, 10:38 am

26
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would require cameras in classrooms for students with special needs.

Senate Bill 607,  The purpose of this bill is to require county boards of education to provide a camera system in each classroom designated exclusively for students with exceptional needs. The system must allow authorized parents or guardians of students with exceptional needs to have remote access to the visual feed captured by cameras in the classroom.

The full bill can be seen below:

SB607 INTR
Previous PostA Wanted McDowell County Man Arrested On Drug Charges
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X