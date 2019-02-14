Home NewsWatch New Bill Would Require Air Conditioning On All School Buses
By Tyler BarkerFeb 14, 2019, 10:59 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced by the House of Delegates would require air conditioning on all school buses.
House Bill 2688, the purpose of this bill is to require air conditioning on all school buses by the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
The full bill can be seen below:
