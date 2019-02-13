New Bill Would Prevent Elected Officials From Switching Political Parties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would prevent elected officials to switch parties after they are elected.

House Bill 3094, The purpose of this bill is to require persons once elected to remain in the political party from which they were elected; providing legislative findings relating to constitutional requirements associated with elected officials’ freedom of association and rights of voters to be represented by persons that have chosen or not chosen a party affiliation; and requiring that if a vacancy occurs in an elected office, that an appointment shall be from a similar political party affiliation.

Gov. Jim Justice ran as a Democrat and then after he was elected, he switched to the Republican Party.

The full bill can be seen below: