New Bill Would Lower Required School Days For Students

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 14, 2019, 10:42 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would lower the number of required school days for students.

House Bill 2963, The purpose of this bill is to set the school calendar to 170 days of instruction and 30 noninstructional days and to change the acceptable functions during noninstructional days.

Right now, students are required to attend school for 180 days.

This bill would also change when students start and end school.  Students wouldn’t start school any earlier than September 1 and end no later than May 31.

You can read the full bill here:

