New bill introduced would cap the costs of insulin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced would cap the costs of life-saving insulin.

Several delegates are sponsoring a bill that would cap the costs on insulin. The bill is to cap the costs to 25 dollars for a 30-day supply, regardless of the amount or type of insulin prescribed, to protect patients from rising insulin costs.

The bill was introduced in the banking and insurance committee and then will go to the health and human resources committee. Once passing those, it would then go to the house for a vote and then to the senate.

You can read the full bill below: