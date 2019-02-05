Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Bill Introduced In WV Senate Would Give More Exemptions To Immunizations
New Bill Introduced In WV Senate Would Give More Exemptions To Immunizations

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 05, 2019, 11:28 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill being introduced in the West Virginia Senate would provide exemptions to mandatory immunizations for medical, religious, and personal objections.

Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne is the lead sponsor of the bill, with Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and Sue Cline, R-Wyoming as co-sponsors.

Right now, immunization is required for all children entering public school against chickenpox, hepatitis-b, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough.

Maynard believes that autism is linked to vaccinations.

The full bill can be seen below:

