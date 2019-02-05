New Bill Introduced In WV Senate Would Give More Exemptions To Immunizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill being introduced in the West Virginia Senate would provide exemptions to mandatory immunizations for medical, religious, and personal objections.

Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne is the lead sponsor of the bill, with Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and Sue Cline, R-Wyoming as co-sponsors.

Right now, immunization is required for all children entering public school against chickenpox, hepatitis-b, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough.

Maynard believes that autism is linked to vaccinations.

The full bill can be seen below: