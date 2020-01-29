New bill introduced in the House of Delegates prevents children from being homeschooled if abuse is reported

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new bill being introduced in the House of Delegates would prevent children from being homeschooled if abuse is reported.

One of the most recent incidents was 8-year-old Raylee Browning, of Oak Hill, who was being homeschooled, and died of abuse while Nicholas County Child Protective Services were investigating physical, emotional and sexual abuse claims against her homeschool educator and guardian.

“Evidently this poor child was taken out of the public school and placed into homeschooling. And that very thought the teachers that noticed problems, and teachers what I understand had reported problems. This one sentence would have stopped that child from at least being homeschooled,” said House of Delegates Margaret Staggers.

A national homeschool legal defense group opposes the bill.

The full bill can be seen below: