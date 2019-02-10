Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New Bill In West Virginia House Would Increase Minimum Wage To 12 Dollars An Hour

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 10, 2019, 10:26 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would increase the minimum wage in West Virginia to 12 dollars an hour by 2022.

House Bill 2871, would increase the minimum wage in West Virginia every year to $12.00 an hour by 2022.

If passed, by the end of 2019 the minimum wage would go up to 9.50 an hour. By the end of 2020, the minimum wage would go up to 10.25 an hour.  By the end of 2021, the minimum wage would go up to 11 dollars an hour. By the end of 2022, the minimum wage would go up to 12 dollars an hour.

Right now, the minimum wage in West Virginia is 8.75 an hour.

