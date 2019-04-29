New Bentley to debut at The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bentley’s newly redesigned 2020 Continental GT Convertible has made its way to the United States, and the first chance for the American audience to get a glimpse of the luxury car maker’s newest offering will come at The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance , May 3-5 at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier .

In conjunction with event sponsor Bentley Tysons , The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance will first unveil the pinnacle open-top grand tourer at its Welcome Reception on Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available to attend that reception by visiting GreenbrierConcours.com/welcome-reception.

The new Continental GT Convertible will then be on display, along with the Bentley Bentayga V8 SUV , at the International Car Show on Saturday, May, 4, and Bentley Tysons will schedule ride-and-drives with qualified applicants following the show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Greenbrier Golf Club.

That same evening, the two Bentleys will be on display at the Charitable Dinner, which benefits the AACA Library and Research Center and the Mountaineer Autism Project.

On Sunday, May 5, the Continental GT Convertible and the Bentayga V8 SUV will be displayed in conjunction with a featured Bentley/Rolls-Royce Class that celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors at the concours . The weekend’s premier event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in and around the iconic front circle and the Virginia Lawn of The Greenbrier.

The eight-car featured class will include everything from a 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost to a 1934 Bentley 3.5-Litre Sports Saloon, a 1954 Bentley R Type Saloon and a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 2. It will be one of 11 judged classes on the showfield on Sunday.

Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain, the all-new Continental GT Convertible represents everything Bentley knows about creating the world’s most stylish and elegant Grand Tourers. The elegantly-tailored convertible roof sweeps open in 19 seconds to reveal exquisite interior, and the unique Z-fold roof offers sportier appearance and three-decibel noise reduction. The car will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 207 miles per hour.

The Bentley Bentayga V8 SUV is a contemporary styled and visually dynamic version of the world’s most luxurious SUV.

Learn more about these new offerings by visiting tysons.bentleymotors.com.

To purchase tickets or learn more about The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, visit GreenbrierConcours.com .

About The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance

Established in 2018, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance celebrates the rich automotive history at The Greenbrier with a weekend celebrating the automotive industry and the world’s finest cars. The event includes driving tours, an International Car Show, seminars, and the concours, featuring many of the top collector cars in the world.

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s four model lines – Continental, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Mulsanne. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.