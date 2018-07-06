Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
New Beckley Police Department set to open in November
By Dylan FearonJul 06, 2018, 15:34 pm
BECKLEY (WOAY)- By the time Thanksgiving comes around, the Beckley police force will have a new headquarters.
That’s what Mayor Rob Pappold told WOAY Friday. He says a lot of progress has been made in the past few months and to expect the building to ready in early November.
It’s 25,000 sq. feet and two floors high. The building is located on Neville Street, right across from the First Baptist Church. Pappold says there will be a big difference between the old building and the new.
“One unique aspect of the building will be a very nice memorial for deceased members who died in the line of the duty,” Pappold said. “There will be a nice police memorial.”
Funding is underway for the memorial and it is expected to be located to the right of the front of the building.
