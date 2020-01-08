New Beckley fire station on track to be completed in May

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s new fire station will be located on Industrial Drive near the new bypass and will take the place of the old Station #3 on Eisenhower Drive.

This construction project is expected to be completed in May, weather permitting.

The department is currently in the planning process to expand and add more personnel and allow the new station to become a fully functioning engine service. All of this to cut down on response time.

“It gives us a quicker response time to five apartment complexes in the area, the hospital, a nursing home plus all of the businesses in the area, and anytime you can reduce response, you’ve increased the likelihood of a positive outcome of an emergency,” Fire Chief Edward Wills said.

The fire department will also be getting a new aerial truck for the station, and they’re hoping to be updated with automated dispatch.