New AP Poll Has WVU Women’s Basketball at 25th in Nation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The WVU women’s basketball team is ranked 25th in the nation according to the AP top 25 poll.

West Virginia has started its year 3-0 with wins against St. Francis, Presbyterian and Radford. In their most recent game, the Mountaineers played at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center in front of plenty of southern West Virginia residents. After the game, head coach Mike Carey spoke about his appreciation for WVU fandom across the state.

Next up, Coppin State visits Morgantown on Thursday for a 10 a.m. tip-off.